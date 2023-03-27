Jaguars add DL depth by signing free agents Dogbe, Mondeaux

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Free agent defensive linemen Michael Dogbe and Henry Mondeaux have signed one-year contracts with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The duo should provide depth for a team that lost veteran Arden Key to Tennessee. Dogbe started four of 13 games with Arizona in 2022. He finished with 28 tackles, including one tackle for loss. Mondeaux started four of 11 games with the New York Giants in 2022. He finished with 16 tackles. The Jaguars are still looking to replace Key as well as Dawuane Smoot, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. They are likely to select at least one defensive lineman in next month’s NFL draft.

