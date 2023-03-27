José Abreu, Trea Turner among key players in new spots

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu and Trea Turner are among a group of key players who could have a big impact on new teams this season. Abreu has been one of baseball’s most consistent performers since his big league debut in 2014. He had at least 25 homers and 100 RBIs in six of his first nine seasons. After beginning his major league career with the Chicago White Sox, Abreu finalized a $58.5 million, three-year contract with Houston in November. Turner’s $300 million, 11-year contract with Philadelphia sure seems like an ideal match of player and team. Turner brings his speed and athleticism to a Phillies lineup that also includes Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.

