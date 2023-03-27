Lamar Jackson says he has requested trade from Ravens

Lamar Jackson says he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. The star quarterback said Monday in a series of tweets that he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him. That version of the franchise tag allowed Jackson to negotiate with other teams, but it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes.

