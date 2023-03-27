March Madness: Boston, South Carolina women reach Final Four
By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 18 points and top-seeded South Carolina used its smothering defense to outlast second-seeded Maryland 86-75 to reach its third straight Final Four. The Gamecocks improved to 36-0 on the season with their 42nd straight win dating to last year’s NCAA title run. They’re now just two victories away from consecutive titles and the 10th undefeated season in the history of the women’s game. Maryland used a fast pace to lead in the opening period. But South Carolina turned on its trademark defense to grab control.