Mbappé’s France, Vlahović’s Serbia heading toward Euro 2024

GENEVA (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is captaining France to a comfortable start in qualifying for the European Championship. Though Mbappé was kept quiet by Ireland, defender Benjamin Pavard’s 50th-minute shot earned a 1-0 win in Dublin. Forward Dušan Vlahović struck twice late for Serbia in a 2-0 win at neighboring Montenegro. Poland beat Albania 1-0 with a goal from Major League Soccer player Karol Świderski. Netherlands defender Nathan Ake scored twice in a 3-0 win against over-matched Gibraltar. Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai scored the goal of the night from a free kick in a 3-0 win over Bulgaria.

