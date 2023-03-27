Michigan’s Parris wins Hodge Trophy as top college wrestler

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Michigan heavyweight Mason Parris has been named winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation’s top college wrestler. WIN magazine announced Parris received 38 of 64 first-place votes from the selection panel. Parris went 33-0 while winning a national championship this month in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Three-time national champion Carter Starocci of Penn State finished second in the voting and four-time champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell was third. Parris is the third straight heavyweight to win the Hodge Trophy. The trophy has been presented since 1995 and is named for the undefeated, three-time NCAA champion for Oklahoma from 1955-57.

