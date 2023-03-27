Middleton leads short-handed Bucks past decimated Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 34 points against the team that drafted him and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 126-117 without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 54-21 despite the absences of Antetokounmpo and Jae Crowder. Goran Dragic made his Bucks debut after signing with the team on March 4. Brook Lopez had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Bobby Portis added 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Jevon Carter scored 22. The Pistons got 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists from Jaden Ivey, but lost their sixth straight game and 17th of 18.

