Orioles send top pitching prospect Rodriguez to minors

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have optioned right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk. The move sends one of the game’s top pitching prospects to the minors as opening day approaches. The Orioles also released utilityman Franchy Cordero and outfielder Nomar Mazara. Rodriguez went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA at Triple-A last season. He’s ranked as the game’s No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline. However, he posted a 7.04 ERA in five starts this spring. Baltimore also reassigned right-hander Eduard Bazardo, outfielder Daz Cameron, right-hander Reed Garrett, catcher Maverick Handley, infielder Josh Lester, infielder Ryan O’Hearn and infielder Jordan Westburg to Norfolk.

