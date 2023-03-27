Pepi lifts US over El Salvador 1-0, to Nations League semis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ricardo Pepi scored on his first touch of the match in the 62nd minute, and the United States beat El Salvador 1-0 to reach the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. The 13th-ranked U.S. extended its unbeaten streak against No. 32 El Salvador to 22 matches since 1992, including 17 wins. The Americans joined Mexico in the Nations League semifinals at Las Vegas on June 15, part of a final four that will include Canada or Honduras along with Costa Rica or Panama. El Salvador has lost four straight matches and is winless in six.

