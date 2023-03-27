Peru players and Spain police brawl at hotel

MADRID (AP) — Peru players and Spanish police officers have got into an altercation in front of the team’s hotel in Madrid. Peru is in town to play Morocco in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday. Images on social media show Peru players outside watching singing fans when one of the players is pushed back by an officer. The player moved the officer away and a small brawl ensues with other players and Peru staff getting involved with other police officers. The altercation lasts a few moments while the crowd continues chanting. It isn’t immediately clear if anyone is detained.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.