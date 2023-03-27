Pezzetta scores shootout winner; Canadiens beat Sabres 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Pezzetta scored the decisive shootout goal and the Montreal Canadiens avoided playoff elimination by rallying to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Brendan Gallagher forced overtime by scoring his 200th career goal in capping a 3-on-2 rush with a shot from the right circle 8:35 into the third period. Jordan Harris and Alex Belzile also scored for Montreal, and Jake Allen stopped 30 shots through overtime, while allowing one goal on six shootout attempts. Lukas Rousek scored a goal and added an assist in his NHL debut for Buffalo, which blew a chance to move to within four points of the idle Pittsburgh Penguins, who hold the eighth and final playoff spot.

