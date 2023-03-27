Quickley scores 40 in place of Brunson; Knicks beat Rockets

NEW YORK (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 40 points and Julius Randle had 26 as the New York Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 137-115 victory over the Houston Rockets. RJ Barrett added 19 points, Obi Toppin had 15 and Quinten Grimes scored 14 for the Knicks. Quickley connected on 14 of 18 shots from the field and added nine assists. He started in place of Jalen Brunson, who missed his second straight game with a bruised right hand. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 26 points. Jalen Green had 19 and Kenyon Martin Jr. added 18 as Houston dropped its sixth straight game.

