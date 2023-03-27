Sabres’ Russian player won’t take part in Pride night warmup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Lyubushkin is citing an anti-gay Kremlin law and fears of retribution at home in Russia for electing to not participate in the Buffalo Sabres’ pregame warmup on Pride night when players are expected to wear Pride-themed jerseys. The team announced Lyubushkin’s decision Monday morning. Lyubushkin is from Moscow, where he has family and visits regularly in the offseason. The defenseman is expected to play Monday night against Montreal despite not taking part in warmups. Other players are set to not only wear the rainbow-colored jerseys but use Pride tape on their sticks.

