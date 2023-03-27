Tar Heels’ Love plans to enter name in transfer portal

North Carolina guard Caleb Love says he will enter his name into the transfer portal after three seasons with the Tar Heels. Love announced his decision with a social media post Monday. The 6-foot-4 Love had big moments during an unexpected run to last year’s national championship game though he also wrestled with inconsistency for most of his college career. The highs included a huge game to beat Duke in last year’s Final Four in the first NCAA Tournament meeting between the rivals. But his shooting numbers all regressed this season even as he averaged a team-best 16.7 points.

