Tiger and Trout get together to build New Jersey golf club

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Tiger Woods and Mike Trout have joined forces in a new golf club. Trout is the three-time American League MVP with the Los Angeles Angels and a 10-time All-Star. He has always wanted to create a private club near his roots in southern New Jersey. It’s going to be called Trout National — The Reserve. And he’s signed up Woods’ architecture firm to build it. TGR Design will create an 18-hole course, short-game area and practice facility. Construction is set to begin this year and it’s expected to be open for member play in 2025.

