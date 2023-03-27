Tigers acquire INF Zach McKinstry in trade with Cubs
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran infielder Zach McKinstry in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The Tigers sent minor league right-hander Carlos Guzman to the Cubs for McKinstry, a .208 hitter with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in parts of three big league seasons. The 24-year-old Guzman went 9-6 with a 4.11 ERA in 27 games last year, finishing the season with two appearances for Double-A Erie. McKinstry, who turns 28 on April 29, broke into the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. He was traded to the Cubs for reliever Chris Martin in July.