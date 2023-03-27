Timberwolves win 119-115 to deny clinching party for Kings
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Sports Writer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Sacramento’s hopes for a clinching party by beating the Kings 119-115. The Kings were hoping to end the longest playoff drought in NBA history in front of their fans, but sent them home unhappy. The Timberwolves won their fourth straight and completed a sweep of a back-to-back set at Golden State and Sacramento to tie the Warriors for sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race. Minnesota wasn’t fazed by the frenzied sellout crowd and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.