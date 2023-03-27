Brady Tkachuk leads Senators to 5-2 win over Panthers

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, Mads Sogaard stopped 32 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the Florida Panthers 5-2. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stützle, Erik Brannstrom and Shane Pinto also scored for the Senators, who won for just the third time in 10 games (3-6-1). Gustav Forsling scored twice for the Panthers in their fourth straight loss. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 21 saves as Florida remained three points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. Matthew Tkachuk was held without a point for the Panthers.

