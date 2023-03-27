Troy, Sumrall agree to new 4-year contract through 2026

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jon Sumrall has agreed to a new four-year contract as Troy’s coach after leading the Trojans to a Sun Belt Conference championship and national ranking in his debut season. The school didn’t release details of the deal. The Trojans went 12-2 and won their final 11 games, second only to national champion Georgia, including the league championship game and the Cure Bowl against UTSA. For the first time, they finished a season ranked, ending up 19th in The Associated Press Top 25.

