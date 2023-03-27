Tsitsipas tops Garin in 3 sets in first action at Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in a match at the Miami Open on Monday, the Greek’s first on-court action after a bye and walkover in the opening rounds. Tsitsipas had 12 aces in his first victory since an opening round win in Rotterdam over Emil Ruusuvuori in mid-February. He ran his record to 3-0 against Garin. In women’s action, American Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed, dispatched Poland’s Magda Linette 6-1, 7-5. She advanced to face 27th-seeded Anastasia Potapova, a 6-4, 7-6 (7) winner over Qinwen Zheng, in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.