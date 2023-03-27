UN expert advising IOC gives views on Russians at Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — A United Nations rights expert advising the International Olympic Committee says Russian athletes who actively served in the war in Ukraine should be let back into international sport if they didn’t take part in war crimes. The U.N. special rapporteur for cultural rights explained her views late Sunday. Alexandra Xanthaki says only Russian military members implicated in “allegations of war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity or propaganda for war” should be denied neutral status to compete ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The IOC executive board meets Tuesday to update its advice to Olympic sports bodies.

