Wrexham AFC to play Man United in friendly in San Diego

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Soccer sensation Wrexham AFC is coming to America. Not just on television screens, but on the pitch. The fifth-tier Welsh side has become a fan favorite since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought it and launched a documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.” Wrexham AFC will play Manchester United in a friendly on July 25 at 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium. McElhenney says Wrexham hopes to become America’s team. Wrexham will compete in a $1 million, winner-take-all, seven-on-seven tournament in June in Cary, North Carolina. But the match against Manchester United in the United States will be much bigger for many reasons.

