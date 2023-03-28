AP source: Guardians nearing deal with All-Star 2B Giménez

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the Associated Press that the Cleveland Guardians are close to signing a long-term contract with All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez. The 24-year-old batted .297 and won a Gold Glove for the AL Central champions last season. He could sign the deal within days, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced any agreement. The person says the Guardians also nearing a deal with reliever Trevor Stephan. Giménez has quickly developed into one of the league’s best all-around middle infielders. He came to Cleveland in 2021 as part of the trade that sent Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets.

