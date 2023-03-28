AP sources: Harris/Rales group submits bid for Commanders

PHOENIX (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales has submitted a fully financed bid for the NFL’s Washington Commanders. The Harris/Rales group, which includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, is one of multiple bidders involved in the sale process. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos are also in the running. Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya hired a firm in November to explore selling part or all of the team. League owners are participating in their annual meeting in Arizona this week. They would need to approve any sale before it becomes official.

