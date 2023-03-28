Auburn’s top ’22 hoops signee, Traore, plans to transfer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top basketball signee from last year, Yohan Traore, plans to transfer. The five-star recruit from France, who played a limited role as a freshman, announced his plans an Instagram post. The 6-foot-10 Traore initially committed to LSU but landed at Auburn after the firing of coach Will Wade. He was rated the No. 24 overall recruit and No. 5 center according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Traore averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds after arriving from Dream City Christian School in Arizona.

