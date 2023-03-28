Brewers’ Hiura outrighted to Triple-A after clearing waivers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers outrighted infielder Keston Hiura to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville on Tuesday after he cleared waivers. The move means the 26-year-old Hiura will remain with the Brewers organization after they had designated him for assignment. Hiura had an outstanding rookie season in 2019 but hasn’t been able to recapture that form. He batted .226 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 80 games last season and struck out in 111 of his 266 plate appearances.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.