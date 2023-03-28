Budding Wild star Boldy more willing to shoot, and it shows

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy acknowledged in the aftermath of his second hat trick in five games that the puck these days feels as if it’s automatically going in the net each time he shoots it. Boldy has 11 goals in the past nine games for the first-place Minnesota Wild. The second-year player who turns 22 next week has been a reluctant star. He’d rather credit his linemates for his success. The Wild also talked to him recently about being more willing to shoot than in a pass-first mindset. The 2019 first-round draft pick has 28 goals this season.

