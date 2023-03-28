Canadian teen Summer McIntosh sets world swimming record

TORONTO (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Summer McIntosh of Canada has set a world record in the women’s 400-meter freestyle. Competing in the Canadian swimming trials in Toronto, McIntosh finished in 3 minutes, 56.08 seconds. That broke the mark of 3:56.40 set last year by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. It was the first long-course world record by a Canadian swimmer since Kylie Masse in the 100 backstroke at the 2017 world championships in Budapest. McIntosh’s emergence is setting up one of the most-anticipated showdowns at this summer’s world championships and next summer’s Paris Olympics against Titmus and American star Katie Ledecky.

