Curry scores 39, Warriors rally from 20 down, beat Pelicans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 39 points with eight 3-pointers, eight rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole scored 21 with consecutive layups that gave Golden State the lead early in the fourth, and the Warriors rallied past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-109 in a testy, playoff-like matchup in late March.Klay Thompson scored 17 and hit five 3s to set a new single-season career high of 278, which lead the NBA.The Warriors moved up a spot into sixth place in the crowded Western Conference standings — a half-game up on Minnesota and 1 1/2 games ahead of New Orleans.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.