De Bruyne stars, leads Belgium to 3-2 win in Germany

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne has steered Belgium to a 3-2 friendly win over Germany in new coach Domenico Tedesco’s return home. De Bruyne set up both opening goals then sealed the victory just as Germany was threatening an equalizer after recovering from a very poor opening half hour. It gave former Leipzig and Schalke coach Tedesco his second win from two games since the German took over. Tedesco’s team started Euro 2024 qualifying with a 3-0 win in Sweden last week. Yannick Carrasco opened the scoring in the sixth minute and De Bruyne was involved again three minutes when Romelu Lukaku made it 2-0. De Bruyne sealed Belgium’s win on a counterattack in the 78th.

