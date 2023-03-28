Frost scores 2 goals, leads Flyers to 4th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Morgan Frost scored his second goal of the game with 2:15 left in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Tuesday night. Frost gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the second period with a goal just as the power play expired and he clinched their fourth straight win off a 2-on-1 effort for his 16th goal of the season and a 2-1 lead. Owen Tippett added an empty-netter. Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for the Canadiens. Montreal was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

