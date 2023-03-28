Hawks hold off Mitchell, Cavaliers; Bucks win Central

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray sank three free throws with 2:14 remaining to give Atlanta the lead and added a fall-away jumper with less than a minute remaining to lead the Hawks to a 120-118 win over the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers. Murray led Atlanta with 29 points and Onyeka Okongwu added a season-high 21. The Hawks remained tied with Toronto, which beat Miami 106-92, for the eighth-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers were led by Donovan Mitchell’s 44 points. Mitchell’s last-gasp 3-pointer from beyond halfcourt hit the back iron. The Cavaliers held out Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen with injuries. With Atlanta’s victory, NBA- and Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee clinched the Central Division title.

