Hundreds of fencers protest against letting Russians compete

BERLIN (AP) — More than 300 fencers including nine medalists from the last Olympics in Tokyo have signed an open letter urging the sport’s governing body and the International Olympic Committee not to allow Russian fencers to compete while the war in Ukraine continues. The International Fencing Federation voted this month to allow fencers from Russia and its ally Belarus to return to international competitions as qualifying for next year’s Olympics in Paris ramps up. The fencers who signed the letter say the FIE is “not fulfilling its duty of care” to its athletes and especially to Ukrainian fencers.

