IOC details advice to let Russia, Belarus athletes return

GENEVA (AP) — Russian athletes have been given conditions by the International Olympic Committee on how they could return to international sports events. However the IOC says its advice to governing bodies of Olympic sports does not include the 2024 Paris Games. Though the IOC gave guidance rather than orders to Olympic sports, it still defies repeated calls by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude all Russian athletes and teams while his country is being occupied and attacked. The IOC says athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus should be excluded if they have actively supported the war in Ukraine.

