Julie Ertz returns to US team for 2 friendlies with Ireland

Julie Ertz has been named to the U.S. roster for a pair of upcoming matches against Ireland after taking time off for the birth of her son. Ertz has not played for the United States since the bronze medal-winning victory over Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. She and husband Zach Ertz of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals welcomed a son last August. The United States first plays Ireland on April 7 in Austin, Texas, before the second match on April 11 in St. Louis. They are the last international games for the United States before coach Vlatko Andonovski selects a 23-player roster for the World Cup this summer.

