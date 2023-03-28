Luke Voit guaranteed $2M in 1-year deal with Brewers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — First baseman Luke Voit has a $2 million major league salary in his one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the former big league home run champion can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses. Voit’s contract includes a $12 million team option for 2024 with no buyout. He can earn $500,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances in 2023. Voit attended spring training on a minor league contract and opted out last week, then agreed to the major league deal. He hit a two-run homer off Colorado’s Ryan Feltner in an 8-1 spring training win Tuesday.

