Markstrom reigns over Kings as Flames win 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jacob Markstrom was spectacular on Tuesday making 32 saves to backstop the Calgary Flames to a critical 2-1 victory over the red-hot Los Angeles Kings. Andrew Mangiapane and Walker Duehr scored for Calgary, which won its second consecutive game. The Flames opened the night four points behind the Winnipeg Jets, who occupy the final wild-card berth in the NHL’s Western Conference. Sean Durzi had the lone goal for Los Angeles, which had scored 19 goals in their previous three games. The Kings have been the NHL’s hottest team, entering the night on a franchise record 12-game points streak. Los Angeles entered the night two points behind Vegas and three points up on Edmonton in the battle for first place in the Pacific Division.

