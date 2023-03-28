McTominay scores twice again, Scotland defeats Spain 2-0

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scott McTominay continued his good scoring form for Scotland by netting twice for the second straight game to give the hosts a surprising 2-0 win over Spain in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. The Manchester United midfielder found the net once in each half to give Spain its first European qualifying loss since 2014. The result also extended Scotland’s unbeaten streak in European qualifying to seven games and handed it the early lead in Group A. It has six points from two matches, three more than Spain. Spain had not been beaten in Euro qualifying since a 2-1 defeat at Slovakia ahead of the 2016 tournament in France.

