Nets’ Simmons won’t play again this season because of back

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons won’t play again this season because of a nerve injury in his back, ending his disappointing first full season with the Brooklyn Nets after 42 games. Simmons saw multiple specialists this week who determined that he should be shut down for the season because of a nerve impingement. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Tuesday a full recovery was expected. It’s the second straight year that Simmons was unable to play because of a back injury. He had offseason surgery to repair a disk problem, but was bothered this season by a sore left knee before his back problems returned.

