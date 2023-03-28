No replay booth reviews for roughing the passer in NFL games

PHOENIX (AP) — There will be no assist from the replay booth when it comes to the NFL’s roughing the passer rule. The league’s 32 teams declined to adopt a proposal from the Los Angeles Rams that would have allowed coaches to ask for a replay booth review of the often-controversial call. It was one of several potential changes discussed at the league’s annual meetings on Tuesday. The list of other changes was mostly minor. Also, most NFL players now have a new choice when selecting their jersey number — zero.

