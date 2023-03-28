Padres’ Seidler willing to spend big for a shot at a parade

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As the most eagerly anticipated season in San Diego Padres history approaches, it’s not a stretch to say that owner Peter Seidler is as beloved as the superstar quartet of Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts that will be on the field. As Seidler walked on stage for a panel discussion at FanFest on a brilliant February afternoon, chants of “Peter! Peter! Peter!” broke out from the crowd of several thousand fans jammed into a grassy park just beyond center field at Petco Park. Seidler has earned the kind of adulation that has escaped most pro sports owners in San Diego sports history.

