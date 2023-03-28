Pato O’Ward is closest to home when IndyCar runs in Texas
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Pato O’Ward so much wants to have an IndyCar race in Mexico, his native country. This week, the series will be at Texas Motor Speedway for its second race of the season. It’s the closest IndyCar track to Mexico and San Antonio, the Texas city where O’Ward grew up. The race comes nearly a month after O’Ward came oh-so-close to winning the season opener in Florida. Texas is also where the young Arrow McLaren driver earned the first of his four IndyCar victories. That was two years ago, just a few days shy of his 22nd birthday.