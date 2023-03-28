Point scores 2, Lightning snap skid with shutout of ‘Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, including 12 in the third period, for his third shutout of the season. Steven Stamkos added a goal and an assist as the Lightning wrapped up a four-game road stretch with a much-needed result to stay in good position to reach the playoffs. Alex Killorn scored an empty-net goal with 4:21 remaining. Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves as the Hurricanes lost for the third time in four games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.