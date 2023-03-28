Reimer shines in shutout, Sharks blank Jets 3-0 to stop skid

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — James Reimer earned his third shutout of the season and the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 to halt a nine-game losing streak. Reimer stopped 41 shots, including a diving paddle save in the second period. Noah Gregor, Kevin Labanc and Martin Kaut scored for San Jose. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets, who went 0 for 3 on the power play. Winnipeg holds the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference by two points over Calgary and three over Nashville, which has two games in hand.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.