Stars get goals from 4 players, beat skidding Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Seguin, Colin Miller, Joe Pavelski and Luke Glendening scored as the Dallas Stars topped the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1. Dallas improved to 94 points and climbed into a second-place tie with idle Colorado in the tight Central Division. First-place Minnesota has 95 points. Jake Oettinger lost a bid for his fifth shutout when Tyler Johnson popped in a loose rebound at 10:33 of the third period. Oettinger made 17 saves. He was only lightly tested as Dallas dominated for most of the game and outshot the last-place Blackhawks 33-18 in handing them their sixth straight loss.

