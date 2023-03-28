Texas Open the final stop before Masters, LPGA goes to LA

The Texas Open is the last chance for a player to earn a spot in the Masters. Among those trying to get to Augusta National are PGA Tour rookie Taylor Montgomery and Rickie Fowler. Ten players in the Texas Open field already are eligible. The defending champion is J.J. Spaun. He earned his trip to the Masters last year. Now he needs to win again. The LPGA Tour typically holds its first major of the year this week. Now it’s playing in the Los Angeles area as its opening major has moved to Houston in late April. LIV Golf is playing in Orlando.

By The Associated Press

