Vrana scores twice for Blues in 6-5 overtime win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored two goals, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 6-5 overtime victory Tuesday over the Vancouver Canucks. Vrana scored 28 seconds into overtime for St. Louis. The Blues improved to 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Vancouver had a three-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the third time in its last 13 games. Pavel Buchnevich, Alexey Toropchenko, Justin Faulk and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues. Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes scored two goals apiece, and Brock Boeser added a goal and two assists for the Canucks.

