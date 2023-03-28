Warriors are hopeful of Andrew Wiggins returning this season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains hopeful that Andrew Wiggins will return this season after the veteran forward missed his 20th straight game because of a family matter.Wiggins has been working out on his own every day but when and if he returns to the defending NBA champions the training and medical staffs would need to evaluate his fitness and how much he might be able to contribute and how soon.

