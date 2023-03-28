Washington scores career-high 43 as Hornets top Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — P.J. Washington scored a career-high 43 points, and the Charlotte Hornets stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-134. Washington scored 29 points in the second half. Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the day fourth in the league averaging 31.3 points per game, sat out with a sprained left ankle. Three Thunder players scored career highs — Isaiah Joe with 33 points and Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams with 31 each. But Williams and Giddey each missed one of two free throws in the final 16 seconds and Williams missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.