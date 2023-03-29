AP source: Penn St hiring VCU’s Rhoades as men’s hoops coach

Penn State is hiring VCU’s Mike Rhoades to be its new men’s basketball coach, a person involved in the decision tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the seven-year contract for Rhoades still needed final approval from the school’s board of trustees. Rhoades, a Pennsylvania native, will replace Micah Shrewsberry, who was hired away by Notre Dame last week. Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, was at Penn State for two seasons, leading the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament this season. Rhoades is 176-113 in six seasons as head coach at VCU, including three NCAA Tournament bids.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.